The 70th National Awards 2024 winners were announced today (August 16) at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Rishab Shetty (Kantara) and Nithya Menen (Tiruchitrabalam) won in the Best Actor and Actress categories, respectively, while the 2023 Malayalam film Aattam won Best Feature Film. Arijit Singh bagged the Best Playback Singer (Male) Award for the film Brahmastra. Take a look at the complete winner’s list.
Best Feature Film – Aattam
Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara
Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express
Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai
Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara
Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar
Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2
Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee
Best Odia Film – Daman
Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi
Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar
Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal
Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan
Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi
Special Mentions – Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan
Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2
Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam
Best Lyrics – Fouja
Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)
Best Makeup – Aparajito
Best Costumes – Kutch Express
Best Production Design – Aparajito
Best Editing – Aattam
Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Screenplay – Aattam
Best Dialogues – Gulmohar
Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1
Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri
Best Female Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh
Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram
Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express
In the film writing category, Deepak Dua won the Best Critic Award, while Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography won the Best Book On Cinema. In the non-feature categories, Ayena won the Best Non-Feature Film, while Madhyantara won the Best Debut Film. The Best Music Direction went to the movie Fursat. Look at the complete winner’s list in the Best Non-Feature Film Categories.
Best Non-Feature Film – Ayena
Best Debut Film – Madhyantara
Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film – Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro
Best Arts/Culture Film – Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa
Best Script – Mono No Aware
Best Narrator – Murmurs of the Jungle
Best Music Direction – Fursat
Best Editing – Madhyantara
Best Sound Design – Yaan
Best Cinematography – Mono No Aware
Best Direction – From the Shadow
Best Short Film – Xunyota
Best Animated Film – The Coconut Tree
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – On the Brink Season 2 – Gharial
Best Documentary – Murmurs of the Jungle
The winners of the 70th National Awards will be honored by the President Of India, Draupadi Murmu, in October 2024. Last year. Last year, the Best Actor Award was bagged by Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise. While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.
