The 70th National Awards 2024 winners were announced today (August 16) at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Rishab Shetty (Kantara) and Nithya Menen (Tiruchitrabalam) won in the Best Actor and Actress categories, respectively, while the 2023 Malayalam film Aattam won Best Feature Film. Arijit Singh bagged the Best Playback Singer (Male) Award for the film Brahmastra. Take a look at the complete winner’s list.

Best Feature Film – Aattam

Best Actor – Rishab Shetty, Kantara

Best Actress – Nithya Menen in Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh in Kutch Express

Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra, Fouji

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara

Best Debut – Fouja, Pramod Kumar

Best Telugu Film – Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Punjabi Film – Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film – Daman

Best Malayalam Film – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009

Best Marathi Film – Vaalvi

Best Kannada Film – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Hindi Film – Gulmohar

Best Tiwa Film – Sikaisal

Best Bengali Film – Kaberi Antardhan

Best Assamese Film – Emuthi Puthi

Special Mentions – Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kalikhan

Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography – Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics – Fouja

Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)

Best Makeup – Aparajito

Best Costumes – Kutch Express

Best Production Design – Aparajito

Best Editing – Aattam

Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Screenplay – Aattam

Best Dialogues – Gulmohar

Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Female Playback – Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009, Bombay Jayashri

Best Female Playback – Brahmastra, Arijit Singh

Best Child Artist – Sreepath in Mallikappuram

Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – Kutch Express

In the film writing category, Deepak Dua won the Best Critic Award, while Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography won the Best Book On Cinema. In the non-feature categories, Ayena won the Best Non-Feature Film, while Madhyantara won the Best Debut Film. The Best Music Direction went to the movie Fursat. Look at the complete winner’s list in the Best Non-Feature Film Categories.

Best Non-Feature Film – Ayena

Best Debut Film – Madhyantara

Best Biographical/Historical/Compilation Film – Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

Best Arts/Culture Film – Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

Best Script – Mono No Aware

Best Narrator – Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Music Direction – Fursat

Best Editing – Madhyantara

Best Sound Design – Yaan

Best Cinematography – Mono No Aware

Best Direction – From the Shadow

Best Short Film – Xunyota

Best Animated Film – The Coconut Tree

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values – On the Brink Season 2 – Gharial

Best Documentary – Murmurs of the Jungle

The winners of the 70th National Awards will be honored by the President Of India, Draupadi Murmu, in October 2024. Last year. Last year, the Best Actor Award was bagged by Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise. While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

