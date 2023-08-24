The 69th annual National Film Awards has been declared on Thursday evening in New Delhi and the list looks exciting. The announcement of awards was livestreamed on Press Information Bureau’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have both the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. The Best Actor awarded was given to Allu Arjun for Pushpa.

The award ceremony, which is considered to be one of the most prominent and coveted film award ceremonies in India, was interrupted for 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the award ceremony was finally held after the pandemic gap and honored the movies that were released in 2020.

This year movies, including Jai Bhim, Minnal Murali, Thalaivii, Sardar Udham, 83, Pushpa The Rise, Shershaah, The Great Indian Kitchen, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thalaivi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and several others, were in contention for the awards. A total of 280 films from 28 languages were submitted for the awards in year 2021. 31 categories in Feature film, 24 in non-feature and 3 in script writing on cinema.

‘The Kashmir Files‘ wins Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration, while ‘RRR’ received the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Here’s the full winners list:

Best actress

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best actor

Allu Arjun (Pushpa)

Best Supporting Actor and Actress

Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files)

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

(Feature category)

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Bengali Film: Kalkkoho

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Gujarati Film: Chello Show

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Special Jury Award: Shershaah

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

(Non-Feature Films category)

Special mention: Baale Bangara (Aniruddha Jatkar), Karuvarai (Srikanth Deva), The Healing Touch (Sweta Kumar Das) and Ek Duaa (Ram Kamal Mukherjee)

Best Narration/Voice over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee (HatiBondhu)

Best Music Direction: Ishaan Divecha (Succulent)

Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee (If Memory Serves Me Right)

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound): Suruchi Sharma (Meen Raag)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist): Unni Krishnan (Ek Tha Gaon)

Best Cinematography: Bittu Rawat (Paatal-Tee)

Best Direction: Bakul Matiyani (Smile Please)

Best Film On Family Values: Chand Saanse

Best Short Fiction Film: Daal Bhat (Gujarati)

Special Jury: Rekha (Marathi Film)

Best Animation Film: Kandittundu (Malayalam)

Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan (English)

Best Exploration/Adventurous Film: Ayushman (English, Kannada)

Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal (Tamil)

Best Film On Social Issues: Mithu Di (Marathi) and Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Film: Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)

Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’

Best Science and Technology Film: Ethos Of Darkness

Best Arts/Cultural Film: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings To Divine

(Best Writing on Cinema)

Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar

Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor

Last year, Ajay Devgn and Suriya had won the Best Actor award for their brilliant performances in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively at the 68th National Film Awards. Suriya’s co-star Aparna Balamurali was awarded the Best Actress award. Soororai Poottru also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

