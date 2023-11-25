The year 2022 witnessed glory when a small-budget film titled Kantara rose to the global platform, earning accolades and money, to everyone’s surprise. Depicting the third avatar of Lord Vishnu – Varaha, the film registered a box office collection of almost 310 crore. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film was a tribute to the traditions and rituals of a tribal community.

Kantara grew by leaps and bounds due to word of mouth. The film grew into a box office marvel with numbers dominating globally, earning a lot of money overseas. However, no one imagined such a brilliant response to the film.

The Kannada thriller was made on a budget of 16 crore, and the film crossed the 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, it started with an opening number that was too low, considering the success it earned.

As Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films gear up for another part titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is said to be the prequel to Kantara, here are five glorious records by Kantara at the Box Office that the prequel should aim for.

1. Second Highest Kannada Grosser Worldwide

Kantara is the second-highest Kannada grosser in India and worldwide. While it stands at a collection of 407.82 crore worldwide, it would be a piece of cake for Rishab Shetty to walk to this target once more!

2. Highest-Grossing Kannada Film In Karnataka

Kantara is the highest-grossing Kannada film in Karnataka. It registered a box office collection of 175 crore gross in the state and surpassed Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2’s 165 crore gross to claim the top spot. It would be interesting to see if Kantara: Chapter 1 beats this number.

3. 150 Times Multiple Of The Opening Day

Kantara opened at around 2 crore when it was released. However, many weeks later, it finished its lifetime business and 309.64 crore in India, which is almost 150 times the opening day.

4. Hindi Dubbed Version Profit

The Hindi dubbed version of the film collected a whopping 981.33% profit, making it the second most profitable film that year, beating KGF: Chapter 2‘s hindi profit as well. The film’s budget for the Hindi version was around 7.50 crore, and it collected 81.10 crore in its lifetime!

5. Biggest Hindi Multiplier – 80 Times The Opening Day!

While the film collected almost 150 times than the opening day in India, it stands as the biggest multiplier for a dubbed film as well. Kantara opened at 1.27 crore in Hindi and collected 81.10 crore. Almost 80 times than the opening day! A record Kantara Chapter 1 should definitely eye on!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the list of highest-grossing South Indian films dubbed in Hindi here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office Battle On Sankranti 2024: After Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star Surrenders? Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam & 7 Tamil-Telugu Films Ready For An Explosive Clash!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News