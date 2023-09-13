Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of the year, with fans eagerly waiting for the prequel to Kantara – which garnered widespread critical and commercial acclaim across the country. After the massive success of Kantara, actor-turned-director Rishab Shetty is committed to living up to viewers’ expectations, aiming to hit it off the park with the socio-fantasy.

Kantara, based on the culture and folklore of the Tulu-speaking community, explores the age-old tradition of Buta Kola, a ritual dance that is held to honour the local deities. It’s a cinematic story that is narrated in a folk tale spanning generations, while also showcasing a close relationship between demigods and its people. The film was a spiritual awakening for many Indians irrespective of a diverse set of traditional practices, helping many connect with their roots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the buzz, after the monumental impact of Kantara, Rishab Shetty has also scaled the budget of the second instalment. As per a Deccan Chronicle report, producers are ready to invest more than Rs 150 crore in the upcoming social rural thriller amid the ongoing frenzy surrounding the film. “Producers are willing to pump in more than Rs 150 crores to deliver a magnum opus to live up to the rising expectations around the action thriller,” Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying. Kantara was a monumental commercial success, raking up Rs 320 crores against its Rs 14 crore budget.

The source further added that Rishab Shetty has also undergone a drastic transformation for his role in Kantara 2. The Sandalwood superstar has reportedly shed approximately 11 kilos to get into the shape and appear leaner in the prequel.

Talking about the film’s script, the source added, “He has written an engaging and gripping saga and set his rural drama in the 4th century loaded with real-life incidents and characters to make the prequel a fascinating experience for viewers.”

If reports are to be believed, Kantara 2 is set in the backdrop of 400 AD, tracing back the history of demigods and promising another authentic rural tale while also establishing a connection with Kantara which was set up in 1800 AD.

Following the pan-India success of Kannada superstar Yash, Rishab Shetty is now the next sensation to look forward to. Are you also excited about Kantara 2? Let us know in the comment section.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Once Revealed His Remarkable Journey From Selling Water Cans To Attaining Stardom: “Whatever Jobs I Got, I Did All Of Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News