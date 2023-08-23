Among the most-awaited upcoming Indian sequels, Kantara 2 has made its place and fans are eagerly waiting to witness what’s next. Directed and acted by Rishab Shetty, the film is carrying some extraordinary expectations on its shoulders after the tremendous box office success of its predecessor. The latest we heard about the sequel is its unbelievable budget. Keep reading to know more!

In recent times, we have seen how the sequel factor helps tremendously in creating massive pre-release buzz and a huge box office opening, despite minimal promotions. So, it’s quite obvious that makers are eager to cash in on the goodwill of predecessors. We saw how big KGF Chapter 2 turned out to be on a pan-India level, and now, the Kantara sequel too is expected to be huge.

While the shoot of Kantara 2 is yet to start, the rumours about its budget are grabbing all the attention. We all know the first instalment was made at a controlled budget, which is reported at around 16 crores. All thanks to this cost, the film turned out to be an all-time blockbuster, and now, the sequel is said to be highly expensive.

As per the latest rumours, Kantara 2 is said to be carrying a staggering budget of 125 crores; sounds insane, right? When compared to part 1’s 16 crores, the hike is of about 681% and that’s simply blown our mind.

Meanwhile, talking about part 1, the film was a historical success at the worldwide box office. In the lifetime run, it earned above 410 crores gross globally. In the home state of Karnataka, it even surpassed the footfalls of KGF Chapter 2.

