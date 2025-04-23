Rishab Shetty’s cop comedy Laughing Buddha is all set to entertain a wider audience with its second OTT release. After streaming on Amazon Prime Video since October 2024, the film is now set to stream on Sun NXT soon. The film originally hit theatres in late August last year and premiered on Prime Video just weeks later.

From Prime to Sun NXT

Laughing Buddha has already built a solid fanbase with its quirky storytelling and relatable characters. Now, with its arrival on Sun NXT, the film is set to reach an even larger audience, especially those who missed it the first time around. Sun Network recently made an announcement that Laughing Buddha will be available for streaming from April 25 on Sun NXT.

Interestingly, this isn’t Rishab Shetty’s first collaboration with Sun NXT. His earlier production, Shivamma, also found a home on the platform, alongside his National Award-winning film Sarkaari Hiriya Praathamika Shaale.

The film originally hit theatres in late August 2024 and received a modest response for its refreshing concept. However, this led to an OTT release on Prime Video just month and a half later.

Rishab Shetty Stepped Back from the Lead Role

Interestingly, the role of the criminal was first written for Rishab Shetty himself. However, after the massive success of Kantara, Rishab chose to stay behind the scenes and focus entirely on Kantara: Chapter 1, which hits theatres on October 2, 2025. Diganth stepped in for the role, and his comic timing adds an extra layer of charm to the film.

Directed by Bharath Raj M, who previously helmed Hero with Rishab, Laughing Buddha is a light-hearted comedy that follows the story of Govardhan, a mild-mannered and food-loving constable. Govardhan has an unusual talent that he gets petty criminals to confess simply by engaging them in warm conversations over delicious, home-cooked meals.

His unique skills are put to the test when a small-time crook suffers amnesia after being roughed up by a hot-headed sub-inspector. With the stolen cash missing and the thief claiming to remember nothing. Govardhan is brought in with hopes that his signature food therapy can unlock the hidden truth.

The movie has been appreciated for its grounded humour, emotional undertones, and slice-of-life storytelling. And now, with a second streaming platform picking it up, more audiences will get to experience this delightful story.

So, if you missed it on Prime Video, you can catch Laughing Buddha on Sun NXT from April 25.

Check out the trailer of Laughing Buddha below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Tuk Tuk OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where You Can Watch This Horror Comedy Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News