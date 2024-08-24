Filmmaker Bandi Saroj Kumar is currently busy promoting his new film Parakramam. During the film’s promotions, he recollected an incident when Allu Arjun was insulted by a common man during the time of Arya. The incident happened on Arya’s release day.

Bandi Saroj Kumar said, “Some fans of Allu Arjun claim that I criticize him. Most of them know Bunny only in the recent past. But, I discovered the real Bunny at the time of Arya.”

Saroj Kumar added, “I watched the morning show of Arya and was mesmerized with it. Later, I went to a hostel and took all ten friends to the film. I had only 200 rupees back then. But I spent all of that time taking my friends to the film. That shows how much I loved the film. We went to the second show. Bunny and his team members also attended the show that day. However, they do not have seats available. Hence, they stood in a corner and watched the film with others. But, a person who sat beside me went outside during the interval. Observing the same, Bunny came and sat there. But, the actual person came back and gestured Allu Arjun to get up from the seat, despite watching him on the screen already.”

Bandi Saroj Kumar revealed that the common man who asked Allu Arjun to get up showed disrespectful hand gestures. “I am an introvert, and hence, despite wanting to give my seat to Bunny, I could not do it. Later, Allu Arjun got up, apologized to that common man, and left. I thought that day itself that he would become a star,” said Bandi Saroj.

Saroj Kumar concluded his speech by saying that he is a big fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi and loves Icon Star Allu Arjun equally.

