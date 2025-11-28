Hollywood aims to conclude 2025 with a bang at the Indian box office. Yes, the highly anticipated Avatar: Fire And Ash is scheduled to release on December 19, and the excitement is in the air. Since Avatar is one of Hollywood’s biggest brands in India, the buzz is strong on the ground level, and also, there’s that hype to catch a visual spectacle on the big screen. This ensures that the film will make its place among Hollywood’s top 3 openers in the post-COVID era.

The franchise of Avatar has built its goodwill and is a major attraction, especially among the class audience. This will always come into play whenever the Avatar movie arrives in theaters. In the case of threequel, the opening is going to be huge, but it might fall short of Avatar: The Way Of Water’s start.

Avatar: Fire And Ash to open big but won’t match part two’s day 1

Back in 2022, the second installment, Avatar: The Way Of Water, registered a fantastic start of 41 crore net. The reason behind such a massive start was the hype that had built up over a period of 12 years post-Avatar’s release in 2009. Additionally, since the first installment received an overwhelmingly positive response and was a one-of-a-kind experience on the big screen, excitement for the sequel was high. The same isn’t the case with the threequel.

The gap between Avatar: The Way Of Water and Avatar: Fire And Ash is two years, so the excitement isn’t the same as it was for the sequel. Additionally, unlike the first part, the second part faced criticism for its slow pace and perceived dragging of the storyline. So, it seems that the film will open at 32-37 crore net at the Indian box office, thus staying below The Way Of Water.

To comfortably enter the top 3 Hollywood openers post-COVID

With an expected start of 32-37 crores, Avatar: Fire And Ash will make its place among the top 3 Hollywood openers post-COVID, with a strong chance of securing the second spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Hollywood openers at the Indian box office post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 41 crores Spider-Man: No Way Home – 32.67 crores Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 27.50 crores Deadpool & Wolverine – 20 crores Thor: Love And Thunder – 18.20 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.33 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crores Oppenheimer – 14 crores Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 12.50 crores Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 12.30 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Records Bollywood’s 7th Best Pre-Sales Of 2025, Sells Over 2.4 Lakh Tickets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News