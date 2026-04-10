Last month, Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their first child. Their baby girl was born on March 10, a special date for the Hooda family, as her birth date coincides with Randeep’s father’s birthday. The couple has now shared another heartwarming personal update.

The new parents are celebrating a special milestone as their newborn has completed a month. On this occasion, they revealed their daughter’s name. The proud parents took to social media to announce the name, marking the milestone with love and gratitude.

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Reveal Daughter’s Name

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram finally introduced their daughter’s name to the world. The couple has named their daughter ‘Nyomica,’ a name that has a beautifully etched meaning. The announcement felt intimate and thoughtful, giving fans a glimpse into this new chapter of their lives. Randeep took to his social media to share a heartwarming picture of Lin with Nyomica.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

What Does Nyomica Mean?

The name, Nyomica, translates to and means the divine grace, freedom, and limitlessness – like the sky. Adding to the emotional significance, Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, lovingly chose the name, making it a special family gesture.

A Special Moment For The New Parents

Expressing their joy, Randeep and Lin said, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us. ‘Nyomica’ felt just right the moment we heard it. This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents.”

As they embrace parenthood, Randeep and Lin continue to cherish these early moments, with Nyomica already becoming the center of their world.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Imtiaz Ali Explains His Vision For Main Vaapas Aaunga: “I Never Wanted To Make A Film On Partition If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News