Imtiaz Ali is returning with yet another emotionally driven story, but this time, he’s stepping into the complex world of Partition with Main Vaapas Aaunga. Instead of focusing on the usual historical lens, the filmmaker brings a softer, more personal perspective, blending love and memory against one of the most defining moments in history.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari, the film has already sparked curiosity for its unique take, promising a story that feels intimate rather than overwhelming.

Imtiaz Ali On Showcasing Partition in Main Vaapas Aaunga

The film offers a fresh and deeply personal take on Partition, told through the eyes of today’s youth. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed why he chose to tell a partition story through young romance in Main Vaapas Aaunga. Speaking about his motivation behind exploring Partition, Imtiaz Ali said, “I never wanted to make a film on Partition if I had nothing unique to say. I did not want to report an incident.”

He further added, “There has been a lot of influence in society, not only due to the 1947 Partition but also large-scale migration. I feel that migration is the story of the century for the entire world. For us, the most significant event in the Indian subcontinent is Partition, which affected the maximum number of people. It has affected them deeply and in many strange ways. But in retrospect, after 78 years, many things have been forgotten. What remains intensely remembered is the tenderness of early youth and romance, to which we return. It is such a story.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga Plot

The movie is a romantic drama that captures memories that refuse to fade away, unfinished conversations, and stolen glances. Set during the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan, the film tells a story of love and longing. It shows a unique story through the eyes of youth.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Cast & Crew

Main Vaapas Aaunga is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh alongside Sharvari in the female lead. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina in key roles. The patriotic film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh, following Chamkila, a musical drama based on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features A.R. Rahman’s music and award-winning lyricist Irshad Kamil. It is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. The film is set to open in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

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