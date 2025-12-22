The most anticipated patriotic film of 2026, Border 2, has just released a teaser that has fans buzzing. Ahan Shetty, who plays the role of a Navy officer in the film, recently shared the details of the intense physical preparation and military-style training he underwent for his stint in the movie. The actor describes the experience as both physically demanding and deeply transformative.

Ahan Shetty On His Intense Physical Training For Border 2

Filming at real locations was something that really impacted Ahan Shetty. He said, “Shooting at NDA Khadakwasla in Pune wasn’t just about capturing authentic visuals; it changed how I approached the entire role. You’re training where real officers train. That environment doesn’t let you fake anything. Your body, your posture, your intensity – it all has to match the authenticity of the location.”

Ahan also mentioned just how hard he had to train for the role. He added, “My routine didn’t change across locations – Pune, Amritsar, Khopoli, or Mumbai. Non-negotiable strength training sessions, sports like football and cricket for agility and cardio endurance, and a strict recovery protocol including ice baths, steam, sauna, and red light therapy. Recovery wasn’t optional – it was as critical as the training itself. When you’re shooting intense combat sequences day after day, your body needs to repair and perform consistently.”

The 29-year-old also spoke about the additional challenges that came with filming at actual military installations, where the environment itself became part of the test. Ahan said on the issue, “Shooting at actual military installations brought real physical challenges. You’re dealing with actual terrain, weather, and the physical demands of tactical sequences. The strength training, the cardio endurance from sports – it all comes together when you’re doing combat sequences in 40-degree heat or operating in tactical gear for 12-hour shoot days.”

Border 2 Promises To Be An Intense Movie About Our Armed Forces

In Border 2, Ahan Shetty is seen stepping into the boots of a Navy officer. The first-look poster released by the makers shows him in a high-intensity war zone, blood smeared across his face, eyes locked with determination, and a heavy weapon in hand, signalling the scale and grit of the film.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the movie is directed by Anurag Singh.

The film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23, 2026.

Here’s the teaser of the movie:

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar’s Blockbuster Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News