Amidst the soaring anticipation and growing excitement, the makers of Border 2, T-Series, and JP Films finally unveiled the much-awaited and highly anticipated teaser of the film on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, a day that celebrates the victory of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Border 2 teaser gets the social media buzzing

As soon as the teaser dropped, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from netizens, who were quick to hail Border 2 as a “blockbuster in the making.” Featuring a multi-starrer cast, audiences praised Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence with the iconic dialogue “Aawaaz Kahan Tak Jaani Chahiye?” which instantly went viral, calling Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s performances their career-best, and also sang praises about the intense war sequences that evoke pride and patriotism.

One netizen wrote, “1000 CR Loading”, while another shared, “Sunny Deol ke aawaz sher Ki dahaad hai”. Many reactions read, “What a teaser! Goosebumps guaranteed”, amongst a host of others reflecting the overwhelming excitement and pride the teaser has generated.

Many fans highlighted the performances, calling them impactful, gutsy, and emotionally charged, with several noting that the actors seem to have fully embodied the spirit and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

More about the film

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film continues the legacy of honoring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, honesty, and sacrifice.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in prominent roles, Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd, 2026.

Check out the teaser below:

