Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to create strong buzz after its worldwide release on December 5. While the film is doing well among core audiences, a large section of viewers from the South has been asking for dubbed versions. Over the last few days, social media has been flooded with requests demanding a Telugu release, along with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. The demand has now grown so loud that it has reached trade circles as well.

Fans Push Hard For A Telugu Dub

The conversation picked up pace after a netizen posted on X, urging the makers to dub Dhurandhar in multiple languages. The post reads, “#Dhurandhar is a powerful film. Kindly dub it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam so more audiences can experience this masterpiece. 🌟🎥 Please @AdityaDharFilms 🙏🙏.”

#Dhurandhar is a powerful film. Kindly dub it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam so more audiences can experience this masterpiece. 🌟🎥 Please @AdityaDharFilms 🙏🙏 — Daredevil (@Daredevil_boy) December 10, 2025

Yes , do it , dub in Telugu Tamil etc these have huge movie audiences , actually you should have released all languages together — hope 🇮🇳 (@YashwantRasane) December 10, 2025

This is the best suggestion @AdityaDharFilms — Kesariya vilayati (@Kesariyavila) December 11, 2025

The post received wide support, with many users agreeing that the film should have been released in all languages from day one. Trade analyst Nishit Shaw also added fuel to the buzz by confirming that there is strong demand for Dhurandhar in Telugu. His statement quickly went viral, further strengthening the belief that a dubbed version was inevitable.

Huge Demand for #Dhurandhar to be released in Telugu. 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/bgJ7z5BGyy — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 12, 2025

Soon after, reports began circulating that work on the Telugu version has already started.

Telugu Release Likely Soon

According to the latest industry reports, the Telugu version of Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar is being prepared and is slated for a theatrical release on December 19. While the makers have not made an official announcement yet, sources suggest that things are moving quickly behind the scenes. An update from the team is expected soon.

Adding to the excitement, there is intense competition for the Telugu distribution rights. Multiple parties are reportedly interested in acquiring the film for the South. Rumour suggests that Allu Aravind could release the Telugu version under the Geetha Arts banner. If this deal goes through, Dhurandhar could get a strong release strategy in the Telugu states. For now, fans are waiting for official confirmation.

Check out the trailer of Dhurandhar below:

