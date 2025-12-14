Dhurandhar didn’t take long to make noise at the box office after its release on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane action thriller quickly turned into a blockbuster and continues to draw crowds. The film features a powerful ensemble cast, with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna earning widespread praise for their standout performances.

Behind Dhurandhar’s massive success are the Dhar brothers, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the driving force behind B62 Studios. With Dhurandhar racing past 456.55 crore worldwide and crossing 40.12 crore ($4.43 million) in North America, the duo has shown that their studio isn’t trying to imitate Hollywood, it’s competing on the same level.

Two Brothers, One Vision

Aditya Dhar is known for strong, director-driven storytelling. His debut directorial film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, earned nearly 335.99 crore worldwide on a 25 crore budget and won him the National Film Award for Best Director.

Lokesh Dhar, on the other hand, brings over two decades of experience working in the U.S. film industry. His background adds global-scale production planning, discipline, and long-term franchise thinking to the mix. The brothers officially joined forces in 2019 and named their studio B62 after their childhood home in Delhi — the place where their love for movies first began.

The Hollywood Playbook — Indian Way

One of Dhurandhar’s biggest talking points is how it was made. The film was shot back-to-back with Part 2, something rarely done in mainstream Bollywood. This approach follows the model used by franchises like Kill Bill, The Lord of the Rings, and The Avengers. Dhurandhar Part 2 is already completed and currently in post-production, with a release planned for March 2026.

The film collaborated with four international action directors—Aejaz Gulab (Indian practical action), Sea-Young Oh (Korean close-combat), Yannick Ben (European parkour), Ramazan Bulut (Turkish tactical realism)—creating action choreography that rivals global standards.

Building A Studio, Not Just Films

B62 Studio’s slate proves range: Uri, Article 370, plus Baramulla, Dhoom Dhaam, and streaming hits like Flames and College Romance. The studio is in discussions with filmmakers from Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia for East Asian collaborations.

Like A24 carved its niche in elevated genre cinema, B62 Studios has become India’s studio for bold, high-craft spectacle.

Dhar Brothers Legacy

The Dhar brothers haven’t just brought Hollywood home—they’ve built a studio that preserves the soul of Indian storytelling while executing to global technical standards. Films that compete internationally. Franchises are built on conviction. Production mastery that sets new benchmarks. B62 Studios is giving Hollywood a run for its money. And they’re just getting started. So far, Dhurandhar has earned 456.55 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a high-octane action-thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar. It features a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film opened to massive numbers at the box office and is only soaring higher.

