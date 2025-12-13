Not many may have expected Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar to explode at the box office the way it has. Following widespread critical acclaim, the film has also struck a strong chord with audiences in a big way. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has collected ₹218 crore at the Indian box office so far, making it the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and placing it just behind Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi), which stands at ₹224.53 crore.

This success naturally raises an interesting question: how much were Dhurandhar’s leading cast members paid, and what is the salary difference between Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna? Read on to find out.

Dhurandhar Cast Salaries

According to a report by Business Today, this is what the main cast members of Dhurandhar were paid for their respective roles in the film:

Ranveer Singh

The film’s leading man, Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, was reportedly paid ₹50 crore for the action thriller. Given Dhurandhar’s strong box office performance, the hefty fee now appears justified. Unsurprisingly, he stands as the highest-paid actor in the film, leading the narrative as its central protagonist.

Akshaye Khanna

Despite delivering one of the film’s most acclaimed performances as the primary antagonist, Rehman Dakait, Akshaye Khanna was reportedly paid a comparatively modest ₹2.5 crore. With his portrayal emerging as a significant highlight of the film, many might feel the underrated actor deserved a more substantial paycheck.

Sanjay Dutt

The Munnabhai M.B.B.S. star was reportedly paid around ₹10 crore for portraying SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar. Considering his commanding screen presence, established stardom, and fan following, the fee appears aligned with both his role and his theatrical pull.

R. Madhavan

Portraying Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal, R. Madhavan was reportedly paid ₹9 crore for his role in Dhurandhar, which is ₹1 crore less than Sanjay Dutt’s remuneration. Given the importance of his character in the narrative, the fee appears proportionate to his impactful performance and stature.

Arjun Rampal

The actor played the role of the cunning and ruthless ISI officer, Major Iqbal, and reportedly earned ₹1 crore for the part. Despite relatively limited screen time, Arjun Rampal’s performance left a strong impression, making his fee reasonable for a brief yet impactful appearance.

Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun, who played Ranveer Singh’s love interest in Dhurandhar, was reportedly paid ₹1 crore for her role. While her part may not have been central to the film’s core story, her presence added emotional weight to the narrative.

Dhurandhar – Plot & Cast

The spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits a man and sends him as an undercover operative, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh). Sent deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, he must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. The star-studded film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Akshaye Khanna’s Upcoming Films After Dhurandhar: Drishyam 3, Mahakali & Other Major Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News