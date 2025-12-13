Dhurandhar, featuring the blockbuster cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, is in a rampage mode and pulling off blockbuster numbers each day. With extraordinary trending and word of mouth, the film is rewriting history at the box office, and one of its latest feats has been achieved in North America (the USA and Canada). Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, Ranveer is one of the biggest crowd pullers from Bollywood in the North American territory. Since Padmaavat, his films have consistently performed well in the territory, and even his previous release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was a big success. Due to his star power, the newest spy action thriller had a good start, and it gained even more momentum thanks to highly positive word of mouth.

Dhurandhar makes history at the North American box office on its 2nd Friday!

In the first week, Dhurandhar managed to score a solid $4.43 million at the North American box office. In Indian rupees, it equals 40.12 crores, as per the current currency rate. On day 8, it experienced a significant jump, and although the exact collection is yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that the film scored close to $1 million.

With a collection close to $1 million on day 8, Dhurandhar has made history by registering the highest second Friday for an Indian film in North America. In the process, it has surpassed Baahubali 2 ($828K). Such a solid run in the second week clearly indicates that the film has been accepted with open arms and will stay in theaters for several weeks.

Considering the current trend and strong word of mouth, the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to join the $10 million club at the North American box office in the coming days.

More about the film

Dhurandhar marks the second directorial venture for Aditya Dhar after Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is backed by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios and B62 Studios). Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 225 crores. Its sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, thus clashing with Yash’s Toxic.

