Dhurandhar has now become a box office monster, and it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. On the final day of the opening week, day 7, it entered the 200 crore club in India like a cakewalk. With this sensational double century, Ranveer Singh has witnessed a hike in the Koimoi Star Ranking, which has pushed him ahead of Prabhas. Also, he will soon beat Hrithik Roshan’s position in the table. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh overtakes Prabhas in the Koimoi Star Ranking!

In the last report about the Star Ranking, we covered how Ranveer Singh tied the score with Prabhas after Dhurandhar scored a century at the Indian box office. Now, with the film hitting a double century, Ranveer has gained 100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. With this, his tally has increased to 1200 points. With 1200 points, he surpassed Prabhas (1100 points) and secured the 8th position.

Ranveer puts Hrithik Roshan in danger

Dhurandhar is in a complete beast mode, and it is most likely to enter the 300 crore club today, on day 9. With this, Ranveer Singh will gain 100 points more, thus taking his tally to 1300 points. Even Hrithik Roshan has 1300 points in the kitty. Tomorrow, on day 10, the film will surpass the lifetime collection of War (319 crores), helping Ranveer to replace Hrithik in the 7th position.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 1100 points:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 500 points

2 films in the 200 crore club (Simmba and Dhurandhar) = 400 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

