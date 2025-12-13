Prabhas is expected to create a storm at the North American box office, all over again in 2026. Advance booking for The Raja Saab’s US premiere has commenced and is receiving a good response. It only needs a 34% growth in the next 6 days to surpass Kalki 2898 AD. Scroll below for the exciting update!

The Raja Saab US Premiere Pre-Sales (27 days to go)

According to Venky Box Office, The Raja Saab has crossed the $100K milestone in advance booking for the US premieres. It has sold over 3.4K tickets from 855 shows across 283 locations. There are still 27 days to go for the big day. The buzz will improve as the makers release new promotional materials. One can only imagine the growth in the hype once the trailer is unveiled! The total pre-sales in North America have surged to $103K.

On track to surpass Kalki 2898 AD

Back in June 2024, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD had registered pre-sales worth $134K, 20 days before the premieres. It had sold 4.2K tickets despite a lesser screen count of 474 across 116 locations in the US.

Prabhas’ upcoming romantic horror comedy only needs a 34% jump in the next 7 days to cross Kalki 2898 AD. That will be an easy target. However, the Telugu epic sci-fi action film had clocked in final pre-sales of $3.9 million, emerging as the #1 Telugu grosser in premieres. Only time will tell if The Raja Saab manages to rewrite history at the North American box office.

More about The Raja Saab

The Telugu romantic horror comedy will be released on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles. Directed by Maruthi, the Prabhs led film is produced under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

