From his impressive debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) to his latest theatrical release, the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has enjoyed a fascinating and blockbuster career. Along the way, he has delivered several memorable performances in films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and ’83.

This naturally raises the question: what’s next for Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar? Here’s a look at his confirmed upcoming projects and the films that deserve to be revived in the near future.

Dhurandhar 2

The most obvious confirmed project is the sequel to Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The follow-up is expected to delve into Ranveer Singh’s character arc in greater depth, exploring how he was trained as an undercover agent and sent deep into enemy territory for a high-risk mission.

Don 3

Back in 2023, Ranveer Singh was officially announced as the lead in the third instalment of the Don franchise. Titled Don 3, the film will mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair after helming the 2006 reboot and its 2011 sequel starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor-filmmaker recently revealed to NDTV that filming for the much-anticipated project is scheduled to begin in 2026. Given Ranveer Singh’s strong comeback with Dhurandhar, the timing feels ideal for him to take on the mantle of the iconic action-thriller franchise.

Projects That Deserve Revival

Now, let’s move on to the projects that are in the works, but have not been officially confirmed. Fans would hope that these films can soon see the light of day.

Takht

Karan Johar is reportedly the director of an ambitious film titled Takht, which initially intended to feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Anil Kapoor, among others. Karan Johar has decided not to direct it himself, but the project deserves to be revived, even if it means handing over the directorial reins to another filmmaker.

Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has previously collaborated with Ranveer Singh on Bajirao Mastani and other projects, was reportedly planning a film based on the life of Baiju Bawra. While Ranveer Singh’s casting was never officially announced, several reports had speculated that he was being considered for the lead role.

However, subsequent reports emerged that Ranbir Kapoor would star in it instead. But with Ranbir Kapoor currently committed to multiple projects, including Love & War and Ramayana, the timing appears ideal for Bhansali to revisit Baiju Bawra, with Ranveer Singh headlining the project.

Shaktimaan

A big-budget film adaptation of the iconic TV series Shaktimaan, originally starring Mukesh Khanna, was earlier reported to be in the works with Ranveer Singh in talks to play the titular superhero. Basil Joseph, best known for directing the critically acclaimed superhero film Minnal Murali (2021), was reportedly supposed to direct the project.

However, the film was postponed due to creative differences among the stakeholders. In the wake of Dhurandhar’s massive success, this feels like the right moment to revive the ambitious Shaktimaan project.

