Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, set to hit theaters this Christmas, is setting a vibe before its release, and the fever is officially on. The title track of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s starrer has climbed the Spotify charts and taken over Instagram with its hookstep. The second track, Hum Dono, is also loved by the audience and became a peppy sensation.

Tenu Zyada Mohabbat Emerges As The Album’s Heartbreak Anthem

After dropping two hit tracks, the makers have now treated the audience with another song, which is Talwiinder’s Tenu Zyada Mohabbat. This speaks the pain one goes through when in love. Tenu Zyada Mohabbat is the third release and has all the makings of becoming the heartbreak anthem of the year.

Tenu Zyada Mohabbat is a melody that will strike a chord with everyone who has loved and lost. The song features a lovelorn Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, shrouded by pain and heartbreak. Sometimes, true love is meant for a few chosen ones, and the track conveys how some aren’t lucky enough to have it.

A Power-Packed Musical Team Behind The Song

Tenu Zyada Mohabbat lyrics are beautifully penned by Kumaar, voiced by Talwiinder, and masterfully composed by the music powerhouse duo Vishal and Shekhar. It is released by Saregama, in association with Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Talking about the tune, singer Talwiinder shared, “Tenu Zyada Mohabbat is very close to my heart. Being part of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and creating it with Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan feels truly special.”

Composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani said, “Tenu Zyada Mohabbat is a musical ode to heartbreak. Talwiinder’s vocals give it a unique edge, and the song will strike a chord with anyone who has experienced the pain of separation.”

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Share Their Thoughts On The Track

Sharing his thoughts on the track, Kartik Aaryan said, “Love has many shades, and heartbreak is one of them. Tenu Zyada Mohabbat explores this vulnerable side of love. One thing I really love about the song is that it has a melodious tune that you will never forget, and lyrics that will always resonate with believers of true love. The composition of Vishal – Sheykhar is yet again magical. The cherry on top is Talwiinder’s beautiful voice that is tailor made for the song. The track makes for a great addition to our Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’s album, and I’m sure this tune will grow on audiences beat by beat.”

Talking about the song, Ananya Panday added, “To be honest, since the moment I’ve listened to Tenu Zyada Mohabbat, I’ve not been able to get it out of my mind. Talwiinder’s voice and the whole mood of this track make this a very endearing song. The way it conveys how love isn’t destined for all is beautiful and poetic. This tune is a very important part of our film, and comes in at a very important part of the story. I can’t wait for fans to fall in love with this melody.”

Will Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Reunite in the Film?

Why have Kartik and Ananya gone their separate ways in Tenu Zyada Mohabbat? Will they get back together? Is this just a speed bump, or is it the end of their journey? We’ll have all the answers come Christmas 2025. ‘Tenu Zyada Mohabbat’ is out now on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is available on Saregama’s official YouTube channel.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri releases this Christmas, 25th December, 2025.

Check Out Tenu Zyada Mohabbat Here

