Considering the pre-release negativity, who would have thought Dhurandhar would turn out to be a box office success? In only 9 days, Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh have already delivered their highest-grossing films of all time. But will they surpass Chhaava and score the #1 highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025?

Revisiting Chhaava Box Office

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava witnessed a glorious run of almost 80 days at the Indian box office. In its lifetime, it made earnings of 615.39 crores, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It emerged as a super-duper hit, while no other release could even cross the 500 crore mark.

Dhurandhar vs Chhaava Box Office

Vicky Kaushal starrer made the second biggest opening at the Indian box office, accumulating 121.43 crores in 3 days. On the other hand, Dhurandhar lagged behind by a few crores as it concluded its debut weekend, garnering 106.5 crores.

However, the tables turned during the regular working days of its first week. While Chhaava maintained a 21 crore+ streak, Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller brought in 24 crore+ daily and even crossed the 29 crore mark amid the mid-week blues.

In 9 days of its theatrical run, Laxman Utekar‘s directorial had amassed 293.41 crores net in India. Interestingly, Aditya Dhar’s film is leading the race now as it has entered the 300 crore club within 9 days of its box office run.

Take a look at the day-wise comparison below (India net collection):

Dhurandhar vs Chhaava

Day 1: 28.60 crores vs 33.10 crores

vs Day 2: 33.10 crores vs 39.30 crores

vs Day 3: 44.80 crores vs 49.03 crores

vs Day 4: 24.30 crores vs 24.10 crores

vs Day 5: 28.60 crores vs 25.75 crores

vs Day 6: 29.20 crores vs 32.40 crores

vs Day 7: 29.40 crores vs 21.60 crores

vs Day 8: 34.70 crores vs 24.03 crores

vs Day 9: 53.70 crores vs 44.10 crores

Total: 306.40 crores vs 293.41 crores

Set to dethrone Chhaava?

The odds are in favor. Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt co-starrer is unleashing madness! It is expected to cross the 60 crore mark today. There is also no significant competition until the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25, 2025.

Dhurandhar is currently the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. It needs 100.84% jump in collection to beat Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster. If Aditya Dhar‘s film maintains this pace, it will inevitably emerge as the #1 highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Exciting times ahead.

