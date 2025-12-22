Kartik Aaryan has arrived with a brand new song from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and just when you thought that the film had already set the festive mood at an all-time high, Saat Samundar arrives to pull you further into that romantic mood perfect for a cozy Christmas evening with your partner!

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, music directors Vishal – Sheykhar have recreated the iconic song from the 90s Saath Samundar Paar for Sameer Vidwans’ film. The song has made a splashing entry on the internet, setting the pre-Christmas mood so right!

With Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is hitting the theatres this Thursday, on December 25th, Saat Samundar Paar is already lifting my festive spirits, which were officially at their peak since I have seen the trailer of the film!

Recreation Done Right – Freshness Meets Soul!

In an era where the word remix often translates to cringe, this version of Saat Samundar Paar hints at how to do covers and remakes right! It hits the nostalgia, the right amount, managing to add a layer of freshness with its jazzy approach!

Kartik Aaryan looks like a million bucks trying to woo Ananya Panday with this recreated version of the iconic ’90s song. He has a dapper attitude with which he pulls off this easy-breezy jazzy number. I am so sure that the entire song might be one of the major highlights in the film!

For the unversed, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is arriving on Christmas, December 25, and the promos have ensured that the film is the only thing people might be talking about this coming weekend. Kartik Aaryan has impressed with his groovy and dapper avatar in Saat Samundar Paar, and I cannot wait to see this magic unfold on screen.

