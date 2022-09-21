The world today woke up to sad news of comedian Raju Srivastava’s death. His death came as a shock for many as his friends and family members are mourning the loss of the revered comedian. Notable personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comedian Bharti, and Ajay Devgn shared messages of condolences on social media.

The first to react was Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who said: “It is regrettable that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family, but with his talent and hard work, he created his presence in the world. There are very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP.”

Raju Srivastava was indeed given an SP ticket in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but he later returned it and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: “Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastava’s untimely demise. He made us all laugh with his amazing comic timing for so many years. We have lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family members and admirers.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the comedian’s death on Twitter. He wrote, “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour, and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Comedian Bharti Singh took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Srivastava and mourn his loss. She wrote, “This is Unbelievable & Heartbreaking. My heartiest prayers for Raju ji & his family.”

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn too took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the comedian. Sharing the picture of comedian Raju Srivastava wrote, “In your lifetime you gifted us laughs, on & off screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad.”

