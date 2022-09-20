Anything can trend on Twitter. Bizarre memes, celebrity pap photos, and even a basic English phrase trend on the microblogging site. However, netizens on Tuesday morning woke up to the hashtag Modi Ji Ki Beti Trailer on Twitter leaving everyone stunned and amused.

The quirky name of the film caught the attention of the netizens. Needless to say, the users on the microblogging site had a field day upon seeing the film’s trailer. Many even shared their opinion over the trailer launch of an upcoming comedy film.

Reportedly, Modi Ji Ki Beti film’s plot is based on a girl who gets trapped in an unusual controversy after an over-smart journalist claims her to be the daughter of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Of course, the claim made by the journalist was fake, and the film’s premise sits on it. The trailer of the film is released by Brandex Music on YoutTube.

Watch the trailer of the film below:

Soon after the trailer surfaced on social media, netizens began to react to the film’s trailer with several memes. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions below:

Acc. to our sources the #ModiJiKiBetiTrailer is based on the journey of famous anchor Anjana Kashyap. pic.twitter.com/ZuNCjfWzBF — Neø (@neo_rational) September 19, 2022

Amidst all the meme fest, some netizens even appreciated Modiji Ki Beti trailer. A user wrote, “Ohh i just loved this one man really a great one to see i just loved this trailer.”

The movie is all about how two terrorist land in trouble, when they kidnap prime minister daughter by believing in fake news #ModiJiKiBetiTrailer pic.twitter.com/e5DhQHRntJ — Harsh Trivedi (@HarshTr30845827) September 19, 2022

Talking about the film Modi Ji Ki Beti, it is set to release in theatres on October 14, 2022. The film stars Avani Modi in a protagonist role. In the film, Pitobash Tripathy as Bilal, Vikram Kochhar as Tauseef, Tarun Khanna as Omar, and others will also be seen. The comedy-drama is produced by Eddy Singh, Avani Modi, and Arpit Garg and is directed by Eddy Singh.

