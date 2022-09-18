Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.
Shah Rukh took to Twitter to wish the leader and even asked him to take a day off and enjoy the day.
“Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote on the micro-blogging website.
Take a look at the tweet made by Shah Rukh Khan on PM Narendra Modi below:
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan added: “Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday.”
On the professional front, SRK was recently seen in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor led Brahmastra. He was seen portraying the role of Vanarastra and netizens have been demanding a spin-off of his character. Good news is that director Ayan Mukerji is already working on the idea!
Shah Rukh Khan is making his full-fledged comeback on the big screens with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki are two other projects lined up in his kitty.
