Shah Rukh Khan requests PM Narendra Modi: Take a day off, enjoy your birthday
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to wish the leader and even asked him to take a day off and enjoy the day.

“Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote on the micro-blogging website.

