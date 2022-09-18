Bollywood actor Ali Fazal made his acting debut in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial 3 Idiots in 2009. Since then he has come a long way in his career and has delivered several successful projects. Films like Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Sonali Cable, and Khamoshiyaan are some of the films to his credit.

He is widely recognised for his performance as Guddu Pandit in Amazon Prime’s crime thriller Mirzapur. He has also made some strides in Hollywood films like Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile, and Fast And Furious 7.

While Ali Fazal is now making headlines for his wedding to his long-time girlfriend and actress Richa Chaddha, let’s take a look at his net worth. As per a celebcentre.com report, Ali owns a palatial abode in Mumbai’s, Bandra area where several other Bollywood celebrities reside.

He is also a motorhead and owns a BMW X6 car and a Toyota Land cruiser, which costs around Rs 68 lakhs and Rs 1.18 crores respectively, as per the Lifestyle Youtube channel. The report further claims that the actor charges nearly Rs 35 lakhs for a film.

Ali Fazal’s net worth is estimated to be around 3 million USD which is approximately, Rs 22.51 crores.

Meanwhile, Ali and Richa Chaddha, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020. However, COVID-19 played spoiled sports to their wedding plans. Their wedding plans were postponed twice.

Gangs of Wasseypur actress also previously confirmed their wedding with beau, Ali Fazal on social media. he took to Twitter and shared an image that said: “New Life, Loading” with a tweet that reads: “Can’t wait for October”.

Ali and Richa Chaddha are expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

