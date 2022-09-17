Actress Richa Chadha has confirmed that she and actor Ali Fazal are tying the knot in October.

Advertisement

Richa Chadha took to social media to confirm her October wedding with beau, Ali. She took to Twitter and shared an image that said: “New Life, Loading” with a tweet that reads: “Can’t wait for October”.

Advertisement

The couple are expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The duo, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

Meanwhile, recently Ali Fazal hit the headlines after reports came in that Mirzapur 3‘s set workers were not provided with food and were unpaid. However, Farhan Akhtar’s production house denied these claims.

Must Read: Vivek Agnihotri Slams People Calling ‘The Kashmir Files’ A Propaganda Film: “Did Anybody Call Haider, Mission Kashmir, Fanaa Which Justified Terrorism As Propaganda Films?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram