Ditching the luxury of sitting in business class on a flight, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan chose to travel like just another passenger in economy class.

Advertisement

A video of Kartik has taken over the Internet, where the actor is seen travelling in economy class of a flight after attending an event in Jodhpur.

Advertisement

In the clip, Kartik Aaryan is seen meeting and greeting passengers on board. People are even seen clapping and praising him for her performance in his last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

This is not the first time Kartik Aaryan has ditched luxury. He was seen travelling in economy class during promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the acting front, Kartik Aaryan has a motley of films such as Shehzada, ‘Captain India’, ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee Gets On To His Next, Touted To Be An Action-Comedy Drama: “Want To Give Audiences An Even Bigger Dose Of Entertainment”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram