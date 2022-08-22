Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, whose film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has been a hit in a year when the Hindi film industry is experiencing a prolonged drought, recently shot the climax of his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’.

Advertisement

The film, directed by Varun Dhawan’s brother, Rohit, will be released on February 10, 2023. It will be the first where Kartik will be seen in an action role.

Advertisement

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a picture of the monitor which shows him facing his back to the camera and a clapboard.

He wrote in the caption: “Insomniac like me slept for ten hrs after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

“One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai (Coming up with my most commercial film).”

The actor also has films such as ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next in the pipeline.

While talking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor recently also hit the headlines after he and and Varun Dhawan brought their best foot forward as they grooved to the number ‘Bom diggy diggy’.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Gets Spotted With Girlfriend Saba Azad In The City Looking All-Dapper, Netizens React, “Age Difference Ki Bhi Koi Limit Hoti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram