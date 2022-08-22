Bollywood’s one of the most sought-after couples, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are admired by many. However, there was a time when the couple’s romantic candlelight dinner at the beach in Maldives went wrong. Scroll down to read about what happened!

It was in 2007 when Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot with each other in a gala wedding ceremony. And in 2011, they welcomed their bundle of happiness, their daughter, Aaradhya. And since then, they have been living the best lives.

During a candid conversation with Vogue, Abhishek Bachchan was asked to share one of the most romantic thing that he has done with his wife. To that, the actor recalled one of the incidents where their romantic candlelight dinner at the beach went wrong and warned the men to not believe that bit about candlelight dinners being romantic.

He shared, “So this is for men everywhere—don’t believe that bit about a candlelight dinner on the beach being the most romantic thing in the world. I tried that for our anniversary [in 2009] in the Maldives, and it was a disaster. First of all, the wind keeps putting the candle out. Second, there’s sand in your food so it tastes like crap. I’m here to tell you guys, just don’t do it.”

Going further in the conversation, Abhishek Bachchan added that the most romantic thing they have done together is spending quality time with each other. He said, “I think the most romantic, coolest thing about my wife is that I can spend hours just shooting the breeze with her. We can talk all sorts of rubbish and have an in-depth conversation for hours. We’ve actually spent entire nights just talking. I think that’s the most romantic thing you can do for your wife, really—to just be there for her, make yourself available, share and listen.”

We absolutely adore Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bond. What about you? Let us know!

