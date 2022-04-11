Much before witnessing Will Smith smashing Chris Rock’s face at the 94th Academy Awards, fans have witnessed a very much similar episode at the one of Indian award shows in 2009 that left everyone shocked. The only difference was there were no hands used to actually slap each other. While a few said the Will-Chris episode was a planted one, many believed Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan’s scene at the Screen Awards 2009 was not scripted.

For the unversed, Ashutosh Gowariker had taken an ugly dig at Sajid Khan after receiving Best Film Award for Jodhaa Akbar. At the award show, Ashutosh said that he doesn’t like the fact Indian film industry is ridiculed at the award shows.

Some time back comedian Tanmay Bhat opened up about Sajid Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker’s iconic award-show fight. It all begins when Rohan Joshi said, “There are certain fragile egos. Everybody knows how that Sajid Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar fallout was, right?” Comedian Tanmay Bhat was quick to add to this and tell everyone that he was at the award show and called it a terrible night.

Further spilling the beans, comedian Tanmay Bhat revealed, “I was a red carpet producer on that show and it was being shot at the MMRDA ground. While I was there I could hear the whole show go on. By this time no one was coming on the red carpet then. I just ran inside just to see what’s going on. I can tell you, we’ve discussed fake fights earlier, this was not fake. It was completely real. The atmosphere in the room was tensed as f*ck and sh*t got really serious. They had to stall the show for about 30 minutes.

He went on to reveal that Farah Khan was really upset, she was crying. There was a whole scene people had to come to patch them up and the show started again. It was brutal.

Watch the video at 54:26 mins

For those, who want to see what actually happened at the Screen Awards 2009, watch the video below:

Recently, after the Will Smith-Chris Rock controversy, the video resurfaced on the web and netizens shared it widely calling it the OG Will-Chris.

