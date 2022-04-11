Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular stars throughout the world. He has a massive fan following and is a well-recognized actor in world cinema. Needless to say, the actor has worked really hard to achieve massive success.

Advertisement

King Khan gives his one hundred per cent whichever role he takes. His true passion to look the part and working on his body for it could be seen in two of his films, Om Shanti Om (2007) and Happy New Year (2014). He is all set to flaunt his ripped physique in the upcoming film Pathaan as well.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a lean physique, succeeded in bringing down his body fat percentage to get the shredded eight pack abs and a well-defined body in general. How did he do it? Let’s find out.

As per NDTV Food, Badshah of Bollywood breaks down his calorie consumption in small meals throughout the day, thereby giving enough time for his body to break down the food properly, before the next meal. His diet contains protein-rich food and carbohydrate pre-workout nibbles. He has a protein shake after his gruelling gym session to help boost muscle recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Diet Plan

SRK includes non-fat milk, skinless chicken, egg whites, legumes and lean cuts of meat. He refrains from eating refined grains such as white bread and white rice. Grilled or raw veggies are also included in his daily diet as a source of macronutrients.

While he has also ruled out artificial sugar, he supplements it with fresh fruits. At all times, he keeps himself hydrated with water, and fluids like coconut water and fruit juices. His love for black coffee is well known. The superstar sometimes has even 30 cups a day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Workout Plan

His personal trainer Prasant Sawant revealed to India Today that the Pathaan star’s workout plan consisted of no more than 45 minutes of extremely vigorous sessions which were a blend of rehab workouts, strength training and cardio. Since he is one of the busiest actors, he normally works out late in the evening and it’s a mix of rehab workouts, cycling and cardio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Sawant said, “He can do everything. He is a solid sportsman and his spectacular spirit is something youngsters should learn from. He happily trains at 2 am and gives his 300 per cent at each workout session. He actually performs better than 20-year-olds and his intensity only keeps getting better! I make him do a mix of cardio and strength training. He trusts me completely, so I can make him perform the most difficult workouts with child-like ease. As a trainer, I also think from a doctor’s perspective and make sure he does what is required for his body; I never let him over-train.”

Must Read: Neetu Kapoor Strictly Says ‘No Questions’ Regarding Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Wedding, Grooves With Nora Fatehi, Netizens Call It ‘Overacting’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube