Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently talk of the town. Media reports have already speculated the wedding date, venue, guest list and whatnot! The duo is reportedly tying the knot at RK Studios and Rahul Bhatt has already confirmed the news. Amdist it all, Shilpa Shetty was asked about the big fat Indian wedding and below is how she reacted.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Shilpa along with her husband Raj Kundra seemed to be out on a date night. Paparazzi snapped them as they came out of a theatre hall. Netizens were amused looking at Raj’s signature complete masked look. Shetty, on the other hand, looked fresh as a daisy in her white top and grey denims.

Advertisement

As she moves towards the car, a media person asked her, “RK aur Alia ji ki shaadi hai, kya kehna chahoge?” To this, Shilpa Shetty responded, “Abey chup baith…unki shaadi mein main kya kahu.”

Shilpa Shetty before getting into her car, added, “Ho jaane do bhai shaadi.” As most know, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wedding festivities have been scheduled for 13-17th April.

Check out the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As per the reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will only invite their close family members and friends for their nuptials. Later, a grand wedding reception has been planned at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Reportedly, the guest list includes Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone amongst others.

While the wedding reception has been planned for 17th April, the wedding date is yet to be finalized. Reportedly, the couple along with mother Neetu Kapoor is waiting to hear about a final date from the astrologer. It could be either 14th or 15th of April.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt wedding!

Must Read: “Imran Khan Is Really Happy” After Quitting Acting? Niece Zayn Says, “When People Pull Back Asking For Space…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube