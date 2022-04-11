If there’s one wedding that everyone is desperately waiting for is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s. If the reports are to be believed, the wedding festivities will begin on the 13th and will end on the 17th with a grand reception at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Amid the same, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor was spotted earlier today on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors and dodged all the paparazzi questions regarding the upcoming wedding. She was accompanied by Nora Fatehi and Masti Pestonji and got trolled by netizens who called out her for ‘overacting’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Neetu ji has been dodging questions during all her public appearances and is in no mood to reveal any details about the wedding. Earlier today, the veteran actress was spotted on the sets of the dance reality show with her co-judges Nora and Masti and her fun banter with them was unmissable. She seemed in a peppy mood but told the paps to not ask any questions.

Neetu Kapoor looked beautiful as ever in a mauve cum purple coloured saree and accessorised it with matching silver zircon jewellery. Nora Fatehi on the other hand wore a blue coloured plunging neckline dress and looked graceful as ever in the same.

Take a look at their video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Neetu ji is ageing like a fine wine. Isn’t it? Who can tell that she’s 63? No way.

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Fake lady overacting 😏😏😏😏” Another user commented, “Pls. Boycott her because of her attitude 🙄” A third user commented, “Kitna rude hain India Kay actors inhain tameez hi ni hai bat karna ki.” A fourth user commented, “Kuch jada hi attitude hi…..”

What are your thoughts on Neetu Kapoor dodging questions on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

