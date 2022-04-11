The world woke up to shocking news today as a veteran screenwriter and actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away. He is best known for writing the screenplay for Parinda, who was last featured in Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Bollywood celebrities have been mourning the loss.

As per reports, he passed away last night and his funeral took place on Monday morning, with cremation happening at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoom. Filmmaker Beena Sarwar, Hansal Mehta and other Bollywood celebs have extended their heartfelt condolences to the family members.

Sarwar tweeted, “Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child – Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday.”

Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared a picture of Shiv Kumar Subramaniam and wrote, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form – our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Diyya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv’s family; and his huge legion of friends and fans.”

Actor Ayesha Raza Mishra on Monday shared a note on her Facebook account that read, “Rest in peace Shiv. Aur kya kahen (What more can I say). Be free of pain and rest my friend.”

Filmmaker and producer Ashoke Pandit also expressed his condolences to Shiv Kumar Subramaniam’s family. He wrote, “Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy.ॐ शान्ति ! “

Late Shiv Kumar began his career writing the screenplay for Vidhu Vinod Chopra‘s Parinda in 1989. He’s also credited as the writer for other noteworthy movies like 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Arjun Pandit, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Teen Patti. Apart from that, he has also appeared in films like, 2 States, Nail Polish, Rocky Handsome, Hichki, Happy Journey, Risk, Prahaar, Ungli, Bangistan, Kaminey, Stanley Ka Dabba and more.

