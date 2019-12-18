JamiaProtests: Ashoke Pandit Gets Into A Fight With Pulkit Samrat Over His Tweet Supporting The Students

A lot of celebrities have raised their voices against police’s attack on the students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University. The students were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed by the government of India recently. Actor Pulkit Samrat is also one of the strong voices against the act and the attacks on students.

Pulkit Samrat tweeted, “BARBARIC! UNDEMOCRATIC! UNSECULAR! That’s what we are turning into! Not the India I was born in! #UnityIsOurReligion #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents”.

Ashoke Pandit shared his tweeted and bashed the actor and wrote, “The act of #JamiaMilia students is #Barbaric #Undemocratic & #Unsecular & hence actn shld b taken against them. Nobody is above law. India is a great country & will remain to be so under@narendramodi‘s regime. Students can’t behave like goons. #Unity #IStandWithDelhiPolice”.

However, it didn’t end there. Pulkit replied to Ashoke saying that it wasn’t a personal attack on him and he is talking to the citizens. The Sanam Re actor tweeted, “Sir main is desh ke samajhdar nagrikon se baat kar raha hoon.. not a personal attack on you.. this is for the nagriks who might not remain apne desh ke nagrik if this is how we go ahead.. & good job poking your nose in this thread just for traction! 🙏😇 🇮🇳💕 Get well soon sir!”

Pandit hit back at Pulkit and wrote, “Sir main bhi desh ke nagrikon se baat kar raha thaa not a personal attack on U. This is for nagriks who hv suffered as refugees in their own cntry. Aap ka tweet padh kar laga aapki tabiyet kharab hai. Get well soon.”

To which the actor replied, “Bohot velle hai sir aap! Busy rahiye aur mujhe kabhi mat miliyega! Big hug! 😘”.

But Ashoke Pandit didn’t stop there. He hit back at Pulkit Samrat again.

Read all the tweets below:

Sir main is desh ke samajhdar nagrikon se baat kar raha hoon.. not a personal attack on you.. this is for the nagriks who might not remain apne desh ke nagrik if this is how we go ahead.. & good job poking your nose in this thread just for traction! 🙏😇 🇮🇳💕 Get well soon sir! — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 17, 2019

Bohot velle hai sir aap! Busy rahiye aur mujhe kabhi mat miliyega! Big hug! 😘 — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 17, 2019

Grow up mate! Umar mein bade hain aap to main behes nahin karoonga.. kyunki jo kehna tha woh keh diya.. jinhone sun na tha sun liya.. now over to you trollers! Jai Hind 🇮🇳💕 Good night! May our country wake up to the most beautiful sunrise ever! Cheers to Secularism 🙏 — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) December 17, 2019

Many celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh and others have come out in the support of the students of Jamia University.

