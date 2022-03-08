Nora Fatehi has been winning the hearts of her fans ever since she entered the Bollywood industry. Whether it be acting or dancing, the Morrocan diva never misses a beat to blow you off. Recently a video was shared on the Internet which claims to be the actress’s first-ever audition and that too for an ad. Let’s check it out.

Nora has entertained the audience by appearing in movies like Street Dancer 3D, Bhuj: The Pride of India 2021, Batla House, and many more. Read on to know the latest scoop on the actress!

Recently, a video featuring Nora Fatehi is doing rounds on Reddit. The said video shows Nora taking her first-ever audition for an ad. The video starts with the actress holding a whiteboard with her details on it (her name in the video is ‘Naura’). As the video progresses we learn that, while this was shot, the actress was only 20 years old. The title for the video claimed it to be an ad audition, we could see the actress enacting a scene where she appears to be drowning and is begging for someone to save her.

The video has gone viral from the point it has landed on the platform. Fans rushed to share their hilarious responses on the post. One user said, ” I want to know what ad this is for lol”. Another Reddit user said, ” Yeh kya dekh liya? :| Ab mujhe bhi help chahiye ;_;”. A user wrote, ” Yeh audition Lene Wala awaz se chomu lag Raha hai🤣”. While one fan commented saying, ” Even her name isn’t real? Smh /s “, another stated, ” Why is this so funny? 😂 “.

Meanwhile, Nora made her debut in Bollywood cinema by starring in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Directed by Kamal Sadanah, the movie came out on 31 October 2014.

On the work front, Nora Fateh was last seen in the 2021 hit, Satyameva Jayate 2, which was directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie starred John Abraham in the lead role. On the other hand.

