Actor Kamal Sadanah has recently been in the news after he opened up about losing his entire family on his birthday when his drunk father couldn’t control his rage and shot his mother and sister before shooting himself. The actor lost his family in the horrific incident but decided to live in the same house. Two years after the incident, he made his debut in a film that was supposed to be Saif Ali Khan‘s debut film.
Saif was supposed to star in a film called Bekhudi, which was his debut vehicle, opposite Kajol. The film was being helmed by Rahul Rawail. But after Saif reached the set of his first film, something strange happened.
While Saif and Kajol’s mothers, Sharmila Tagore and Tanuja, were elated that their children were working together on a film, the unthinkable happened. Rahul Rawail found Saif Ali Khan’s attitude unprofessional on the sets. In fact, he could not tolerate Prince Pataudi’s attitude and threw him out of his debut film!
Since someone’s loss has to be someone’s gain, Kamal Sadanah replaced Saif in Bekhudi, and it became Kamal’s launch vehicle in the industry. Coming back to Saif, something better was waiting for him round the corner since he was offered Yash Chopra’s Parampara.
In one of his very early interviews with Doordarshan’s Subah Savere, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the replacement and, as quoted via HT, presented a different side of the story. He said, “Many people talk about the struggle. What does struggle even mean? Struggle ka matlab kya hota hai? Auto rickshaw mein baitho aur 10 chakkar kaato. Kisi ke office mein 3 ghante ke liye baitho. Ise struggle kehte hain. Meri struggle bhi thi lekin alag thi. Mujhe apni pehle film se nikaal diya gaya kyuki mere director saab ne bola ki ‘you leave your girlfriend or you do the film’. It was a moral choice.”
For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan started dating a much older Amrita Singh, and they both started living together at a time when such things were considered taboo.
Here’s a video of Saif Ali Khan’s debut film where Amrita gave the Muhurat clap. The video has been shared by an Instagram fan club.
However, Saif and Kamal both had their fates sealed in the industry with their films. Saif made his acting debut with Parampara in 1993.
