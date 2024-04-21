Actor Kamal Sadanah has recently been in the news after he opened up about losing his entire family on his birthday when his drunk father couldn’t control his rage and shot his mother and sister before shooting himself. The actor lost his family in the horrific incident but decided to live in the same house. Two years after the incident, he made his debut in a film that was supposed to be Saif Ali Khan‘s debut film.

Saif was supposed to star in a film called Bekhudi, which was his debut vehicle, opposite Kajol. The film was being helmed by Rahul Rawail. But after Saif reached the set of his first film, something strange happened.

While Saif and Kajol’s mothers, Sharmila Tagore and Tanuja, were elated that their children were working together on a film, the unthinkable happened. Rahul Rawail found Saif Ali Khan’s attitude unprofessional on the sets. In fact, he could not tolerate Prince Pataudi’s attitude and threw him out of his debut film!