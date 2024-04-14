Kamal Sadanah recently made noise because of his family tragedy. His father killed his mother and sister before shooting himself to death. The Pippa actor has now broken silence on his co-star Divya Bharti, who passed away at the young age of 19. Scroll below for his shocking claims!

Divya Bharti was a shining star and at the peak of her career back in 1993. She rose to immense fame with movies like Vishwatma, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Deewana. On April 5, the unfortunate news of her death broke and left Bollywood fans in disbelief. She fell from her building, and to date, there are speculations about whether it was an accident or there was foul play involved.

Kamal Sadanah on Divya Bharti’s death

Kamal Sadanah had worked with Divya Bharti three days before her untimely demise. He called her the “most talented actress” and said she was super fun to work with. Many wouldn’t know, but the late actress often imitated Sridevi.

Talking about her untimely demise, Kamal Sadanah told Siddharth Kannan, “My belief was she had a couple of drinks at that time and she was just farting around. I think she was in that energy and she slipped. I truly believe it was just an accident. I mean I was just shooting with her you know till a few days before and she was fine. There were no problems with her. She had great films which she had completed. She had her whole lineup of films she was being signed for.”

More about Divya Bharti’s death

In the late evening, Divya was at her home with her maid Amrita Kumari, Neeta Lulla, and her husband, Shyam Lulla. Sometime during the late evening, she fell from the fifth floor of her Versova building. She was rushed to the emergency department of Cooper Hospital but couldn’t survive the fall. There were several conspiracy theories around her death, although her father denied them.

