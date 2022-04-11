Katrina Kaif never misses a chance to make headlines with her public appearances. The beauty was spotted at the airport last night donning a traditional avatar and got praised by netizens for the same. Well, Kat’s fashion sense is always on point; be it her red carpet appearances, city spottings or airport looks, she never misses a chance to make heads turn with her presence. Amid the same, netizens have been reacting to Katrina’s video from last night and wondering if she’s pregnant. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina donned a pretty pink and white salwar-kameez and looked ethereal as ever. She paired her attire with juttis and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. What stole the show for us is her bindi on the forehead.

Katrina Kaif’s comfy airport look is now winning the hearts of her fans on the internet who praised her style. Take a look at her video here:

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Pregnant?😍😮” Another user commented, “can’t tell anything this early but they’re definitely on it and also spent a romantic holiday just couple weeks ago 😉.. …we can’t wait 👶” A third user commented, “not from her looks…from her weak walk…I felt that….in early stage it will be so weak…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Tiger 3. The actress has been quite active on social media of late and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on Instagram.

