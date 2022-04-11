Bollywood film The Kashmir Files has proven to be one of the biggest hits of recent times and looks like the hype around it is far from over. Such was its effect that it is still being praised by the viewers while running successfully in the theatres even after weeks of its release. While most people are raving about the content of the film, playback singer Sonu Nigam recently revealed that he has not watched the film yet and looks like he had a solid reason for it.

For the unversed, TKF is a historical drama film which hit the theatres in March second week. The movie focuses on the victims of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990 which was not a very vividly discussed topic until recently. It has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars actors like Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in key roles.

Ever since the movie released in theatres, The Kashmir Files has been wrapped up in controversies for one reason or the other. Some people were against the way the story was told, calling it misinformed and incorrect while others were utterly impressed with every part of it. In a recent conversation with Times Now, actor Sonu Nigam revealed that he did not watch The Kashmir Files because he did not have the courage to sit through it.

In a conversation with Navika Kumar on the show, Frankly Speaking, Sonu Nigam said, “I cry inside when I hear those stories. It’s not just about Kashmir, I’m sensitive about all such crimes. I have not gathered the courage to see the film.”

The singer also clarified that he sympathized with every community that has suffered due to such rebellious acts and his sensitivity is not just limited to Kashmiri pandits. Sonu Nigam also reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s take on The Kashmir Files and said that the fake comment made by him was offensive to the Pandit families who had a first-hand experience of the whole tragedy.

