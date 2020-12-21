AK vs AK is one of the most exciting Indian films that are slated to close the year. The film starring Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap will start streaming on Netflix Dec 24 and the fans can’t wait for it.

The trailer of the film has worked well with the target audience and it’s being awaited by them with huge expectations. Netflix India has now come up with a super interesting video which is sure to take your excitements on another level.

The video shared by Netflix India is actually a diss track which has been created by Anurag Kashyap along with Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakaya for Anil Kapoor. The track, in a very fun way takes a dig on Anil Kapoor and sings praises of Anurag Kashyap by saying, “AK sirf ek hai baaki sare fake hain”

The diss track starts with a conversation between the four. As Tanmay, Rohan & Ashish take digs on Anurag Kashyap by calling him names like, “Bombay Velvet ka director”, “RGV ka intern” and “Sasta Scorsese”, the filmmaker tells them they have to diss Anil Kapoor and not him. That’s when the fun begins and the 4 boys end up giving us 3 mins approx of super entertainment. This 3 minutes of entertainment can be extended too because the track is totally worth repeat viewings.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Netflix India captioned, “Anurag is back with a diss-track attack 🔥”

The comments section has been flooded by the amazing response from the fans after the release of the diss track. YouTube fame Yashraj Mukhate also commented, “Aaj hi release kardo film please!!!🔥”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is in Chandigarh shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The shooting came to a halt after cast members Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, besides director Raj Mehta, tested COVID-19 positive.

Raj Mehta on Saturday announced that the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo has resumed.

“It’s okay to ask for a time out. It’s okay to keep your head down and lay low. But then dust yourself off, get back in the ring and fight like you’ve never fought before. This was always meant to be a different experience. But WE’RE BACK!! #raringtogo #gratitude,” Mehta wrote on Instagram.

How excited are you to see Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor in AK Vs AK?

