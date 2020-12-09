The super-cool trailer of Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor’s AK Vs AK was released recently, but in a shocking turn, it got slammed by the authorities of Armed Forces of India. Reason being the way Indian Air Force’s uniform is being donned by Anil in the trailer.

This quirky fusion of reality and fiction is receiving a mixed response on social media. The concept being novel for many viewers will have to face a lot of scrutinies before it’s actually available for the complete viewing.

It started when Anil Kapoor shared the trailer of AK Vs AK on his Twitter account. He captioned the tweet as, “No more fooling the audience, please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK.

@VikramMotwane @netflix_in”

This tweet was quoted by Indian Air Force’s official Twitter handle, saying “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk”

Soon after IAF’s objection, streaming giant Netflix released a statement. It says, “Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation.”

Even, AK Vs AK’s leading star Anil Kapoor shared a public apology for the same. In the video shared, he said, “My character in the film is in uniform because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped, the anger and rage he experiences and portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father. It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter. It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmakers to disrespect the Indian air force.” The actor concluded by saying that he has the utmost respect for defence personnel.

What do you think about IAF’s stand against AK vs AK? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

