Akshay Kumar’s one of the most hilarious franchise of Bollywood Housefull is all set to make you laugh again with its fifth instalment. The fourth instalment of the successful franchise made more than 200 crores on the Box office. As per the latest media report, Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are bringing the biggest cast for Housefull 5.

Apart from Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Bell Bottom opposite Vaani Kapoor. He also announced a new movie titled Ram Setu on Diwali which will be shot in Ayodhya.

According to a recent report, “Housefull 5 will mark the return of Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others from the previous four instalments to the project. It is being envisioned on a huge scale. The idea has been locked and the cast has been spoken to, already.”

The report added, “It will be a huge ensemble cast since all the characters are coming back together for the fifth instalment. Sajid along with his team are working on the script and plan to shoot the movie in Imax format. Last films shot in Bollywood in the format include Bahubali & Padmavaat. With this Sajid & Akshay are making their own Comedy Avenger Universe and they plan to go all out for this one.”

Speaking about the other cast members of Housefull 5, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi. Kriti Sanon recently got diagnosed with COVID-19. John Abraham was last seen in Pagalpanti and all set to shoot for Pathan. Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in Ludo got appreciated by critics.

