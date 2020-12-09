Aamir Khan’s comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited films of 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s production schedule was disrupted and the release of the film has been delayed. Now the film is expected to be released in December 2021.

Advait Chandan’s directorial film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of Tom Hanks starrer 1994 American romantic comedy-drama film Forrest Gump, had finalized the cast before the pandemic hit the world. South superstar Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to play the role of Bubba in the film.

Sethupathi had also confirmed the role in the film last year. However, now a Mumbai Mirror report claims that the south actor has been removed from the film. Reportedly, Aamir Khan seemingly not too happy with Sethupathi’s commitment to losing his weight and getting in shape for the character.

Since the Super Deluxe actor has failed to shed the extra kilos for the role, Aamir has chosen Manav Vij for the role. While there’s no official confirmation regarding Manav Vij replacing Vijay Sethupathi, the news comes as a disappointment for fans who expected to see the two talented actors together on screen.

If reports are to go by Manav will be playing the role of Forrest Gump‘s friend Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue, which was played by actor Mykelti Williamson.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be starring opposite Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, has reportedly wrapped up her portions of the shoot in Chandigarh. She even shared a picture with Aamir on Instagram.

Previously, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan had discreetly shot for the cameo in Delhi before flying off to the UAE for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. Reports also stated that SRK character is set in the mid-’90s and he would be revisiting his character, Raj Malhotra, from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

