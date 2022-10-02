Fans across the globe were waiting for Bigg Boss 16 with bated breath and it’s finally here. The grand premiere was extravagant and Salman Khan was in top-notch form as usual. While we are excited to see the contestants inside the house including names like Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Sajid Khan, fans have apparently not liked the premiere episode. Netizens are now remembering late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and are tweeting for him as they address him ‘GOAT’. Scroll below to take a look at the reactions.

Sid happened to be one of the most popular actors in the television industry and enjoyed a massive fan following across the globe.

When Sidharth Shukla entered the 13th season of the show, it became a rage and his fans supported him and made him win the season. And well his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill made us fall in love with them and that’s when #SidNaaz came into the picture.

As we were watching Bigg Boss 16 live, Sidharth Shukla fans were actually getting all emotional on social media and remembering him. A user on Twitter wrote, “The Journey from ‘plz welcome CONTESTANT NO.1…’ to ‘& the WINNER is…’ it is full of laughter emotions sometimes difficult & inspirational..We all witnessed it & that Journey was Epic..There will be no one like him..BB GOAT FOR A REASON.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here about Sidharth Shukla:

Ormax media chart during BB13… #BBRulerSidharthShukla

From day one to end of the show He has rulled the whole season with his respective number one spot…

Irreplaceable BB King #SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla#SidHearts pic.twitter.com/orPIW5sBOp — Twinkle Sidhearts (@JhumeTahamina) October 1, 2022

#SidharthShukla: Cutest contestant in the history of bb, just look at him🤏🏻🥺🤍pic.twitter.com/E8KPlPz25W — a. (@ishipsidnaaz) October 1, 2022

3 years ago #SidharthShukla made a grand entry into #BB13

He is ruling in the millions hearts with his unmatchable talent and genuine personality. The G.O.A.T SIDHARTH SHUKLA 👑 #SidharthShukla𓃵 #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/0HtNsVikZb — 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓶 𝓚𝓪𝓾𝓻 𝓖𝓱𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓷 ᵀᵘʸᵃʰᵉᵉⁿᴴᵃⁱSid❤ (@ParamkaurGhuman) October 1, 2022

Dil agar sacha ho toh rabb karde setting, SID IS KING, SID IS KING! 👑🦁#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/IZHcLm9asY — Shef (@withlove_shef) October 1, 2022

The Journey from 'plz welcome CONTESTANT NO.1…' to '& the WINNER is…' it is full of laughter emotions sometimes difficult & inspirational..We all witnessed it & that Journey was Epic..There will be no one like him..BB GOAT FOR A REASON.#BBRulerSidharthShukla#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/hd36KpFVe8 — Sakshi ᥫ᭡ SidHeart (@sakshiii1002) October 1, 2022

What are your thoughts on netizens remembering late actor Sidharth Shukla as Bigg Boss 16 gets a go ahead for this year? Tell us in the comments below.

