All the rumours have finally been laid to rest surrounding the Bigg Boss 16 house as Salman Khan welcomed 16 contestants including one controversial name – Sajid Khan. The director who was accused of #MeToo by not one but multiple actresses hasn’t been getting any work in the industry for the last four years. Tonight as Salman introduced him on the show, Sajid spoke about how success destroyed him and revealed how his credit was taken after he was convicted of the serious s*xual allegations against him. Now, netizens are reacting to it on social media, scroll below to take a look at it.

Shehnaaz Gill who happens to be an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss also appeared on the show virtually and wished luck to Sajid and her video is going viral on social media. The director’s entry on the show has been getting mixed feedback from netizens on the micro-blogging site for obvious reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan said, “Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya to I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar main bhi jaun, thoda apne baare me bhi sikhu.”

Sajid Khan continued, “Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadav dekhein hai. Pichhle chaar salon main bohot niche…” Salman Khan then interrupts the director and smirkily adds, “Ek hi utaar dekha hai. Baaki chadav hi chadav dekhein hain. “

The Houseful director then adds, “Ek bohot bada utaar dekha hain.” The host then mentioned Sajid working with A-list actors in Bollywood and becoming arrogant as you become successful at work. Acknowledging that, Sajid said, “Ek kahawat hai ‘Failure destroys people’, mere case main ‘Success destroyed me’. Main bohot arrogant ho gaya tha, back-to-back teen hits thi… toh I thought I had become infallible, main koi galat film bana hi nahi sakta. Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara ‘Himmatwala’ niche… thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur ‘Humshakals’ niche. Humshakal ke baad to maine apni shakal hi chhupa di.”

Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Now, as soon as Sajid Khan was introduced on Bigg Boss 16, netizens started reacting to it and a user on Twitter wrote, “It is just horrible to see sexual assaulter and #Metoo convict Sajid Khan is given stage on a popular show in Indian television. #Bigboss and @viacom18 shame on you’.Is this the image makeover ur trying to bring in.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

It is just horrible to see sexual assaulter and #Metoo convict Sajid Khan is given stage on a popular show in Indian television. #Bigboss and @viacom18 shame on you’.Is this the image makeover ur trying to bring in.#bigboss16 #BIGBOSS — Smruti Pradhan (@smrutipradhan93) October 1, 2022

Why would want to see Sajid Khan, that too in a Reality TV show #BiggBoss16? For God's sake…he did not get suspended for any good reason.. a #Metoo offender https://t.co/t5nqbbjGKf — Raman (@SaffronDelhite) October 1, 2022

Please do not go around supporting or praising Sajid Khan in the name of Sana, that she sent a message or something. Uski majboori hai vo uska director hai or rangu bhi uska khoon choosta rehta hai and then there's Salman too. Tum mat support krne lgna Sana ke nam pe. 😒 — 💫 (@SidNaazJaanHai_) October 1, 2022

People: Sajid Khan sexually abused his employees and we hope he NEVER gets work anywhere ever again.

Big Boss: Yeah let's get him on our show. Fuck it. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 1, 2022

utaar dekha? molesting countless women and then getting called out is not an utaar u fucking criminal🥰 #BB16 sajid khan ko HATAOOOO — Ave👾 (@nottodayimbored) October 1, 2022

I can't believe they really did bring SAJID KHAN?

How many more cases until the industry grows a spine and stops supporting this molester? #BB16 — Sona (@sona_ssssamant) October 1, 2022

What are your thoughts on Sajid Khan being a part of Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan To Enter The House As Seniors? This Actor To Replace Sidharth Shukla In The Upcoming Season [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram