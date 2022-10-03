Bigg Boss 16 is here and so is a pool of controversies. The show premiered last Friday and we saw contestants like Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia amongst other enter Salman Khan’s show. But what the audience wasn’t expecting was the presence of #MeToo accused Sajid Khan. And now they seem more in disbelief as Kashmera Shah has landed him her support. Scroll below for details.

There has not been one but multiple women who came forward and accused Sajid of s*xually assaulting them and demanding s*xual favours. Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra are amongst many others who detailed their horrific experiences. Owing to the allegations, Khan had to step down as a director of Housefull 4 and it was Farhad Samji who replaced him.

Kashmera Shah took to her Twitter on Sunday and spoke about Bigg Boss 16 as she wrote, “Just saw #BiggBoss on @justvoot and must say I loved the line up. There are a few early favorites but I have to admit that #SajidKhan’s candid honesty touched my heart waiting to see him more good advice by sister #farahkhan @ColorsTV ##BB16.”

As expected, netizens were in disbelief to see a woman supporting a #MeToo accused while the victims demanded justice and Sajid Khan getting banned in the entertainment industry. Many even accused Kashmera Shah of doing it all for money.

“Did ur so called ‘feminism’ die after BB15. U all can bully young ITV actors but sing praises for molesters..,” a user tweeted.

Another wrote, “Payment mil chuki hai Aab sab seasonal teachers ayenge as per payments support karne Shurwat ho chuki hai Feminism as per Convenience.”

A comment read, “Kitna paisa khaya haii didi Pehle last season mai bhi aunty ne khilaya Thai is season mai bhi ka k aai haii Wahhh Aab aake hamare karan jese strong contestants kooo ek “EK statement ” par galiya mat dena Jiski pr ne tuje paisa na diya hooo.”

A user trolled, “Ye wahi didi hai na jo humari TEJU ko feminism sikha rhi thi? Sksksksksks… Pseudo Feminist spotted #TejRan.”

Do you think it is fair for Kashmera Shah to speak her mind and support Sajid Khan?

