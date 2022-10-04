Tejasswi Prakash has been making noise over her love life ever since Bigg Boss 15. The actress has always kept her relationship away from the media glare but what happens in Salman Khan’s show is for the world to consume. While her relationship with Karan Kundrra is going stronger than ever, there pops a constant question about when they are getting married. Scroll below for her latest reaction!

Both Teja and Karan have numerous times spoken about their marriage plans. The actress is currently working on multiple projects. She is headlining Naagin 6 and is also going through some Bollywood scripts. Kundrra, on the other hand, has been hosting some shows. Their entire focus is currently on their career, hence they haven’t decided a date yet.

But paparazzi is often troubling the lovebirds asking them about wedding plans constantly. Reacting to the same, Tejasswi Prakash has now shared an Instagram video where she lip-syncs the viral song “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhse mat pucho na.” She also tagged Karan Kundrra in the comments section and added, “Sunny ko pucho… ussey pata hai.”

Just not that, Tejasswi Prakash also shared words of wisdom as she captioned her post, “But on a serious note It’s always better to be sure than sorry This is especially for all the girls out there Take all the time you need To be sure.”

Take a look at the post shared by Tejasswi Prakash below:

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash recently revealed that she has been reading quite a few Bollywood scripts but nothing has been finalized yet. There were also reports that she is the leading lady opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 but ultimately, Ananya Panday bagged the role.

