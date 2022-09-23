Ayushmann Khurrana is one hell of an actor and his diverse filmography is proof of the same. From a sp*rm donor to a bald man, a guy suffering from erectile dysfunction to even a woman – the actor’s roles have never been the same. And from what we can see, he’s once again all set to hit the ball out of the park with Dream Girl 2.

As announced earlier, Ayushmann is all set to play Pooja once more in the sequel of his 2019 comedy-drama, Dream Girl. While the OG film saw him romance Nushrratt Bharuccha, the upcoming instalment will feature Ananya Panday in the lead. Scroll below to know more about Khurrana’s leaked image from the sets of DG2 and even catch a glimpse of it.

As per the picture going viral now on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen dressed in a red salwar suit with gold work along its hemline on the sets of Dream Girl 2. Completing the look with a red dupatta with similar work, the actor was also spotted with a long hair wig on.

The wig- which ended several inches below Ayushmann Khurrana’s shoulder, seemed a little wavy and caught together with silver-metallic clips (or it could be foils for all we know) on each side. As for his footwear choice, the actor wore comfy slides. Check out the now-leaked look here:

While Dream Girl saw Khurrana play a guy who masks his voice as a girl and land a job at a call centre, details about his character in DG2 are still under wraps.

Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, Dream Girl also stars Paresh Rawal and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was announced a week ago and is slated to release in theatres on Eid aka June 29, 2023.

